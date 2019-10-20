FORT THOMAS — The Fort Thomas Apaches rolled past Cibecue/Dischii Biko on Friday night, but they did it as gentlemen and with sportsmanship.
The Apaches dominated the Wildcats, 52-0.
Before the start of the game, we caught up with CDBHS head coach David Jasperson, and he had this to say: “We have the confidence going into tonight’s game, but we’re on school break right now; and we’re really hurting right now; and we’re just hoping for a good game and no one gets hurt.”
The Wildcats were playing iron man football Friday evening, with only eight players, and making a statement that that’s all they need.
It took less then a minute for the Apaches to knock the wind out of the Wildcats’ sails, when Tyler Black took it to the house on the first play for a 65-yard touchdown run.
Black finished with two offensive touchdowns, as well as more than 100 yards rushing and 65 yards receiving.
Two minutes into the first quarter, the Apaches struck again with a 50-yard touchdown run from Zack Walker.
Walker had two rushing touchdowns, as well as rushing for more than 120 yards in the game.
The first quarter just could not end quickly enough for the Wildcats. Todd Stringfellow threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Darin McCabe, giving the Apaches an 18-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
An odd moment happened midway through the second quarter, when the Wildcats muffed a punt that led to a first and goal for the Apaches.
Showing sportsmanship and respect, the Apaches decided to try to kick a field goal on first and goal but were unsuccessful and turned the ball right back over to the Wildcats.
Kicking PATs and field goal attempts were the only thing the Apaches did wrong all evening as they had difficulties connecting on the kicking game.
With Stringfellow’s second passing touchdown of the night, to Jeremiah Bullis with time expiring in the first half, the Apaches went into the locker room up 38-0.
“Tonight’s win helps us as a team and practice our plays and doing what we need to do going into the playoffs,” said Fort Thomas’ Jeconiah Edwards.
The 11th-ranked Fort Thomas Apaches (5-4) will look to move up the rankings and see who they will face in the playoffs.