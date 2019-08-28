FORT THOMAS — Fort Thomas has some unfinished business after how the 2018 season ended.
Has it frustrated the players? Of course. Has it discouraged them? Goodness no. Has it motivated them for 2019? Oh, yes.
The Apaches had a five-game win streak before having to split halves over two separate days against Salome, which resulted in a loss, and then losing to Arete Prep in triple overtime.
Varsity head coach Bracken Walker said, “We just had some breaks go against us. With that loss, we definitely have some unfinished business. We have 14 seniors coming who feel that. We want to take the next step and try to get a playoff victory. That’s the goal.”
2018 saw some super-talented seniors, including University of Minnesota-bound Drake Olivar and Tiny Fiame.
“In addition to our seniors, we have some incoming juniors who can replace that a bit. I like the group coming back. I think we have a shot at doing pretty well. We returned our quarterback, Todd Stringfellow, who had a great year last year. He led the state in yards per game. Zack Walker was our region player of the year, and he’s coming back as running back and linebacker. All of our offensive linemen have been starting together since they were sophomores. That’s kind of going to be our strength right now,” Bracken Walker said.
“We want to be the best we can be, and that’s what we’re making sure we’re working on. We’re fundamentally sound. We know our assignments and what we’re doing every week. That’ll give us the best chance to be a success.”
Senior Todd Stringfellow said, “It’s been a crazy three years with all the upperclassmen that we learned from and followed in their footsteps. Our goal right now is to get better, try our hardest and push ourselves to the limit. Last year has motivated us to make bigger goals and expectations be higher. I’m going to try and do my best, make an example out of myself.”
Fellow senior Jeremiah Bullis has been through a personal journey involving getting knocked down and learning how to get back up, and then has spread his wisdom and personal strength to others over the last three years.
“I got knocked on my butt a bunch of times. The upperclassmen told me, ‘That happened to me a bunch before, too.’ Now that I’m the upperclassman, I want to motivate them, too. They can get big. Don’t let the sideline stop you from playing.”
Bullis explained that the Apaches put in a lot of work over the summer between running and working out, and helping teach freshmen the ropes and motivating “the little ones.”
“They’re the future. Everyone makes mistakes, but we don’t quit. If I have a chance to make the team better, I’m going to. A lot of people need motivation. I’m going to do that,” he said.