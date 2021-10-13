Seniors Laigha Rope and Hailey Hinton both hustle to get under the ball last Tuesday night as the Lady Apaches hosted the Lady Longhorns of San Simon. Fort Thomas managed a hard fought three game sweep of San Simon, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-21.
Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Laigha Rope works close to the net to set this ball Tuesday night.
Apache Kaylei Preston blocks the ball back at the Longhorn who can only manage to hit the ball back into the net.
Hailey Hinton watches sophomore teammate Jasmine Olivar bump this ball up for the setters.
Laigha Rope goes back deep to catch up with a ball hit into the back part of Lady Apaches' side of the court.
Senior setter, Laigha Rope, goes up high to put this soft finger roll shot over the net and around the block by the Longhorn defender.
Kerstynn Bryce drives a hard hit ball back over the net at the San Simon Longhorns. Tough play at the net was key in Fort Thomas; three game sweep of San Simon on Tuesday night.
The Apaches hosted the Longhorns of San Simon Tuesday and came away with an exciting three-game win, 25-23, 26-18 and 25-21 which moved Fort Thomas to the No. 1 ranking in region 1A South at 2-0, 8-0 against conference foes and an impressive 11-1 overall record.
The sweep of San Simon got off with an "edge of your seat" 25-23 first game.
Game Number One saw the score tied 13 times as the teams battled back and forth to gain an advantage.
San Simon managed a tie at 21, but the Apaches buckled down to claim Game One, 25-23.
In the second game of the night San Simon tied the game at six-points each. The Apaches then ran off nine points and San Simon could only answer with one, 15-7.
The two teams battled point-for-point at times but San Simon could never get closer than seven-points, the game ended 25-18.
The Longhorns came to play the game and proved it in the early part of the final game getting four points before the Apaches could answer. The Apaches caught up and tied the game at eight points and then steadily started to pull away.
San Simon tied things up 15 each, again at 16 and their final tie came at 18 points and from there the Longhorns stretched their lead to 21-18. Fort Thomas coach Islynne Kelliher had seen enough and called for a time out.
The rest period or what was said in the time out had the desired effect as the Apaches played inspired volleyball from that point on.
At 21-20 Cheyenne Duane took over at the net. She had a block to get the 21-21 tie, she then had a tough spike at 23-21 and followed suit at 24-21 to reach game point, 25-21.
Following Tuesday night’s win the Apaches have five region 1A South games remaining in the 2021 season.