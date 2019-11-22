FORT THOMAS — Looking to take the next big step forward, Fort Thomas has its eyes set on a state championship.
After going 8-0 in the 1A East Region and finishing the regular season ranked No. 3 with a 16-3 record last year, it was still not enough to win it all.
“For this upcoming season I’m pretty sure that we will have a pretty good team and our shooting and posting up will be our strengths,” said Fort Thomas coach Matthew Dona.
“We have some starters from last season that are returning and some returning bench players that can come into the game and make an impact as well as some JV players that will be able to step in and help us out,” he said.
The past two seasons the Apaches have lost in the championship game and the semifinals, and they are hoping that the third time is a charm for this season.
“My expectations for this season are being more consistent and getting my teammates open and playing better defense than before,” said Fort Thomas point guard Malachi Rogers. “Team expectations are, hopefully, an undefeated season and, if not, then win the state championship at the end.
“My teammates and I have been playing basketball together since sixth grade so our team chemistry has been there for quite a while and this being our last season,” he continued. “I feel that were more mature and more serious than the prior seasons.”
Rogers averaged 12.5 points and 1.9 steals per game last season.
The Apaches feature plenty of depth and experience; much can be expected from the Apaches team loaded with talent.
Key returning players Brad Johnson and Skylar Kindelay. Both averaged more than 13 points per game last season for the Apaches.
The Fort Thomas season tips off when the Apaches hit the road to face the Pima Roughriders on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m.