FORT THOMAS — The top four teams from the 1A East Section faced off Tuesday to see who is the king of the hill.
No. 1 seed Fort Thomas and No. 2 Seed Duncan proved that they control the East and will face off on the championship game.
In the first game, it was Fort Thomas that defeated No. 4 Arete Prep, 88-40.
“We feel pretty good. We’re going to work on a few things the next two days to get us prepared for the championship game on Friday,” said Fort Thomas’ Malachi Rogers.
Rogers had 22 points for the night.
“(We) just couldn’t keep up. It’s not easy but we will learn from this,” said Arete Prep’s Seth Fish.
The Apaches’ Latrell Titla had a game-high 24 points.
Duncan was in the final game of the evening and the Wildkats had their ticket punched for the championship game against Fort Thomas.
No. 2 Duncan took down No. 3 Cibecue/Dischii Biko, 70-46.
“We feel pretty good. We came out and worked hard,” said Duncan’s Jarrett French.
French had a game-high 18 points.
“We didn’t show up, but will play better when we play them in a few days at home,” said Cibecue’s Angelo Noise.
The ‘Kat’s Tommy Hille had 17 points.
The 1A East championship game between Fort Thomas and Duncan will take place Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m., at Fort Thomas’ Jerry Hancock Gymnasium.