FORT THOMAS — Seniors Brad Johnson and Skylar Kindelay have no problem scoring points.
Fort Thomas’ Johnson and Kindelay are now part of the 1,000 points club.
“It feels good because not a lot of people have done it, and I was surprised I got it because I started the season with a little over 700 and something points,” Kindelay said.
Kindelay averages 13.8 points per game and looks to add more points to his stellar basketball career.
Both Kindelay and Johnson have not received any college offers year for basketball, but that won’t keep them from doing what they love the most and try to win it all as a team.
Johnson averages 13.9 points per game.
“Scoring 1,000 points (is) amazing because usually you don’t find 1A players that can achieve this goal. As a freshman, I didn’t really play that much (but) I made the best of it and, thankfully, looked what it came to,” Johnson said.