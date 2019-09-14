FORT THOMAS — The Warriors found themselves in an uphill battle even before the whistle started the game.
San Pasqual, traveling from near Yuma, arrived at Fort Thomas a mere 30 minutes before game time, and with just 13 players.
The result was an Apaches drubbing, with Fort Thomas winning, 56-0, Friday evening.
It was the second win in a row for the Apaches, who defeated Anthem Prep, 52-50, the week before.
Next up for Fort Thomas (2-2 overall, 2-2 in conference) is a home game against St. David (1-2, 1-2) Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.
St. David is on a two-game losing streak, having lost to NFL Yet, 48-40, on Sept. 6, and Anthem Prep, 22-16, on Sept. 13.