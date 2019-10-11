FORT THOMAS — During special Thursday night football, thanks to the start of the Graham County Fair, it seemed to be decided that defense was not a priority and both teams combined for 123 points in a basketball scoring type of game.
The Fort Thomas Apaches took down the No. 7-ranked Joseph City Wildcats, 78-45.
“We had a hard loss last week, and tonight boosted up the mentality of everyone and that’s probably that did it for us tonight,” said Fort Thomas’ Todd Stingfellow.
Stringfellow threw for more than 300 yards and seven touchdowns.
Wildcats’ tight end Jay Edwards and the team’s coaching staff refused comment after the loss.
The Wildcats got the party started in the first quarter, with a passing touchdown to Edwards in the corner of the endzone. The Apaches answered back with two offensive touchdowns.
Apaches’ Terrold Robertson and Zack Walker both took it to the house in the first quarter for touchdown runs to helps give their team an 18-14 lead going into the second quarter.
To start out the second quarter Stingfellow found a wide-open Darius Antonio for a 40-yard touchdown reception.
Antonio had three touchdown receptions for the evening as well as three interceptions.
The Apaches took a huge lead into halftime, up, 42-22.
To start the second half, the Wildcats got off to a great start offensively, scoring three unanswered touchdowns.
The Apaches answered back quickly when Anotnio juked left and then right shaking three different Wildcats defenders out of their cleats, sparking another scoring barrage.
In the fourth quarter Fort Thomas, Robertson put the nail in the coffin with a 70-yard touchdown, putting the game out of reach for Joseph City.
The No. 14 Fort Thomas Apaches (4-4) look to make it two in a row when they host the winless Cibecue Wildcats (0-6) for the final game of the regular season Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.