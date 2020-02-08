FORT THOMAS — In a sold-out Jerry W. Hancock Gymnasium, the No.1 ranked Apaches took care of business against the No. 8 Wildkats, finishing 13-0 in section play.
Fort Thomas defeated Dunca, 67-51, on Friday night, in the 1A East Section Tournament.
“We feel great and going into state next week. We need to improve on communication and overall were good to go,” said Fort Thomas’ Jeconiah Edwards.
The Apaches’ Malachi Rogers had a game-high 22 points as well as reaching a milestone of 1,500 career points.
“I felt like we did good; we kept our hustle up, we fought strong and we never gave up,” said Duncan’s Tommy Hille.
Jarrett French had a team-high 14 points for the Wildkats.
Fort Thomas (24-5) will close out the regular season at Patagonia Union on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m.
The Apaches are ranked No. 1 in the 1A Conference and will head to the Prescott area for the first round of the 1A state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 20. Time and opponent are to be announced.
Duncan (19-7) will wrap the regular season at Cibecue (13-14) on Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.
The Wildkats are currently ranked No. 8 in the 1A Conference. If the standings hold, the ‘Kats will start tournament play Thursday, Feb. 20. If the Wildkats drop in the rankings, they will compete in a play-in game Feb. 15.
In other basketball action:
The Fort Thomas Lady Apaches won the 1A East Region Tournament with a 48-33 win over Arete Prep on Friday, Feb. 7.