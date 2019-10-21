FORT THOMAS — The Fort Thomas volleyball team brought out its brooms once again Friday night, sweeping Cibecue/Dischii Biko.
The Apaches came out on top in all three sets, beating the Wildcats 25-17, 25-8, 25-16.
“I felt we did pretty good tonight; maybe we can try harder next year,” said CDBHS’ Katie Lavender.
The Apaches were able to pull off the win on their home court, staying undefeated at home for the season.
Middle blocker Layla Nelson helped keep the tempo and momentum going for the Lady Apaches with her speed and energy, keeping the ball in play and getting several straight aces while serving.
Fort Thomas’ team chemistry was in full effect again, with great communication and recognizing CDBHS’ weakness throughout the game.
The Apaches’ Angel Wright could do no wrong in the second set when she served up six straight aces that gave her team an 8-point lead late in the match.
Outside hitter Kyia Haws was on point all evening with seven kills and nine straight aces.
The Apaches never found themselves down during the game; their aggressiveness and energy was too much to handle for the Wildcats. The Wildcats had no answer on offense or defense and kept shooting themselves in the foot with mental errors.
When it came down to serving and hitting, the Apaches had no issues. Finishing the game strong, they showed that the Wildcats were outmatched.
“I think tonight it was motivation from our coach, who just had her baby, so we’re out here celebrating and doing good for her,” said Fort Thomas team captain Kaylie Mitchell. “Moving forward, I feel that we can work on communicating and working together as a team.”
The fifth-ranked Fort Thomas Apaches (16-4) will host the eighth-ranked North Phoenix Preparatory Gladiators (11-3) on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m.