Fort Thomas
The Ft. Thomas Apaches fell to Tempe Prep 56-6 Friday and now post a season mark of 0-2. The Apaches will open Region 1A South action travelling to face 0-1 San Manuel.
Thatcher
The Thatcher Eagles lost their home opening game to Snowflake 17-13 Friday night prior to entering 3A South Region play. Friday night the now 1-1 Eagles will travel to face Region foe Pusch Ridge. The Lions are also 1-1, having lost Friday 14-7 to Yuma Catholic.
Morenci
Morenci boasts a perfect 2-0 record on the 2020 season after going on the road and handing San Tan Charter a 21-14 loss. The Wildcats will travel to Bisbee to open their Region season. The Pumas are 0-2, losing on the road to Globe, 20-14.
Duncan
Duncan is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in Region 1A South. San Manuel came to Duncan last Friday night and left with a 46-14 win. Duncan is on the road this week to face St. David. The Tigers, 2-0 and 1-0 in the region, blanked Valley Union 45-0 last Friday.