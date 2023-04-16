Pima seniors Grant and Pierce Ashby were selected to play in the Arizona Smallball Podcast’s “Sho Case” over the weekend with 16 other seniors from across the state in classes 1A-3A.
The twins were joined by Pima Coach Cliff Thompson, who headed Team Jones Ford.
The twins were pitted against each other. Pierce was on Team Jones Ford, while Grant suited up for Team Rosatis.
Team Rosatis won 127-121, in a game that played 12-minute quarters.
“I thought it was pretty fun, and I was glad that I was invited,” Grant Ashby said. “It was fun because I don’t really get to play against (Pierce and Coach Thompson), and it was a fun experience.”
Grant had six points, his team took an early 36-33 first quarter lead, but Team Jones Ford changed the tide and led 68-58 at halftime.
They held a 94-86 advantage heading into the final quarter, but the team that included Grant Ashby, Fort Thomas’ Jayshawn Rambler and Thatcher’s Bradley Curtis had their fortunes change when their teammates caught fire and dropped 19 fourth-quarter points.
Team Rosatis was a taller team, with Team Jones Ford mostly comprised of guards.
“It was fun to play with a ton of guys that I didn’t know,” Pierce Ashby said. “We all played really good together and it was a lot of fun.”
The Ashby Twins won two state titles this school year, in football and basketball, but bragging rights go to Grant, the “Sho Case” winner.
“He’ll never get (a win) again, trust me,” Pierce Ashby said, grinning.
Pima Coach Thompson said he saw this as an opportunity for athletes of smaller schools to get the recognition that is harder to come by.
“I appreciate what the AZ Smallball guys are trying to do,” said Thompson. “I am pretty sure Fort Thomas has 11 state championships. We have 11, and Thatcher has 10 — and Safford has eight or nine, so the Gila Valley accounts for 40 championships from one small area. I think people are becoming more aware of rural small ball, but there are just more eyes in the metro areas.”
The Arizona Smallball Podcast is hosted by Jeff Luera and Reyes Herrera. Follow them on Instagram @arizona_smallball_podcast for up-to-date coverage of athletes from 1A-3A schools.