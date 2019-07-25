THATCHER — The AYSO soccer camp has reached its fifth year with more than 200 campers this past week.
Players covered a variety of core soccer skills and enjoyed a few games to put those skills to use.
Camp coordinator EJ Romero said, “I just want to thank all the parents who support AYSO soccer and its volunteer spirit. We’d like to get more parents involved, so if they’re interested, please get ahold of AYSO or one of us. It’s not hard to do.”
The AYSO is particularly interested in acquiring more volunteer coaches. Last year, the organization had 85 teams in the Gila Valley. Referees are always on the wish list, too, as the program grows.
Coaching certification costs a reimbursable $25, returned after successfully completing a background check. Coaches are trained as well for both safe haven and on the AYSO philosophies. The organization pursues having even competition across each age group, with a focus on improving soccer skills and enjoying the love of the sport.
Sophie Martinez in the U15 age group said, “I’ve been getting better at dribbling and passing. The game World Cup is fun but also tiring. I like the soccer and AYSO environment a lot, the people I work with and the teamwork environment.”
Wes Foote, AYSO board member said, “The game is going great. The kids look like they’re all having a good time. We haven’t gotten any complaints from the parents. I just like to see all the kids out here and enjoying soccer.”
When asked about some goals for the program, Foote said, “The core goals of AYSO are really what keep us going. We need to keep having balanced teams, and we need to continue as a board to strive to have the best-balanced teams, good coaching, good volunteers and keep having players learning throughout the year.”