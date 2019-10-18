SAFFORD — The Eastern Arizona College volleyball has spent their season in construction mode — both the Monsters’ home court and the team itself, resulting a season coaches and players would like to forget.
Wednesday night at Norma Bellamy Gym on the campus of Safford High School, yet another temporary court, the Monsters face the Aztecs from Pima Community College. The Aztecs swept the Monsters in three games.
In the opening game, a familiar happenstance occurred — the Monsters led through the majority of play only to falter at the end.
EAC was up, 20-17, and looked good for the win and then Pima rallied, tying the game at 22-22. Pima them rolled off three straight points to win, 25-22.
“We thrive on high energy,” Pima’s Madi Nash said. “The serve and pass game is what I get into. It’s the first thing I do.”
Pima kept the pressure on through the final two games, winning 25-17 in game two and 25-20 in game three.
“We had some very good rhythm with our attacks,” Aztec coach Dan Bithell said. “We don’t have size. That’s what speed and putting the ball in tough places will get you. It’s close to the end of the season and you want to get better one percent everyday. We did that tonight and improved throughout the night.”
In a conversation earlier in the week, Eastern Coach Shari Kay wondered if not having a home court had an unfortunate effect on the season. It was not an excuse for the team’s play and season record, she said, it was a matter of reality and fact.
She expressed that she would be relieved and looks forward to getting back to some kind of normalcy instead of playing their whole season on neutral or hostile courts.
Indications now are that Guttieau Gym will be ready for the full basketball season for the men’s and women’s teams, with first use Saturday for a scrimmage between the men and Hillcrest Prep.
Eastern’s volleyball squad Friday night at Safford High School against the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds.
Eastern Arizona College now has a 12-13 overall record, 2-7 in conference.