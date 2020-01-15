FORT THOMAS — No. 8-ranked Duncan bit off more than can be chewed as the Wildkats visited the No. 5-ranked Fort Thomas Apaches on Tuesday night.
Fort Thomas stays undefeated at home, by sweeping the season series over Duncan, winning, 66-44.
“Tonight, we weren’t really worried. We knew it was going to be easy and, moving forward, we could work on our defense and move the ball around more and find the open man,” said Fort Thomas’ Latrell Titla.
Titla had 16 points for the night.
The Apaches started hot, moving the ball around and getting several players involved in the scoring. Apaches Skylar Kindelay had the hot hand in the first quarter, scoring 10 of his 21 points.
The Apaches finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run, going up, 26-15, heading into the second quarter.
Duncan tried to get the offense flowing but had problems connecting on second-chance opportunities. That led to Fort Thomas going on another scoring run and taking a 39-26 lead heading into halftime.
To start the second half, the Kat’s showed a little more pep in their step, as Chris Smith and Jarrett French scored 9 of the ‘Kats’ 14 third-quarter points.
Duncan came within 8 points of Fort Thomas, but it was Fort Thomas Brad Johnson who scored 10 of his 18 points in the final quarter of play that took Fort Thomas down to victory road against Duncan.
“Tonight, we turned the ball over and I felt we could have done a little bit better; we made a good comeback at the end but it wasn’t enough,” said Duncan’s Chris Smith.
Duncan (11-6) will go on the road to play Immaculate Heart (2-9) on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.
Fort Thomas (15-4) will host Baboquivari (16-6) on Thursday, Jan 16 at 7 p.m.