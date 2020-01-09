THATCHER — Thatcher High School volleyball players received region recognitions, led by senior Taya Baldwin, who was earned to the 2A All-Conference second team as well as being the 2A East region player of the year.
Middle hitter/blocker Baldwin finished the season with a .325 hitting percent, 316 kills, and 31 aces.
For the 2A Conference, Mikaela Jorgensen, Haylee Layton and Liv Lunt earned honorable mentions.
In the 2A E Region, Lunt, Layton and Maci Lopeman earned first team honors; while Cassidy Wakefield and Dallys Casillas were named to the second team.