Fort Thomas' Tyler Black hits the ball for the Apaches.jpg

Fort Thomas' Tyler Black makes contact against Baboquivari.

 PHOTO AARON TOHTSONI

The Fort Thomas Apaches traveled south to face the Baboquivari Warriors but found themselves on the losing end of a 14-6 game.

“I am proud of our boys,” said Fort Thomas Coach Sam Diaz. “We battled all game, we played all seven innings, but it’s been the story of our season, where we have one or two bad innings that are the difference in the game, but the boys kept fighting.”

