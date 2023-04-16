The Fort Thomas Apaches traveled south to face the Baboquivari Warriors but found themselves on the losing end of a 14-6 game.
“I am proud of our boys,” said Fort Thomas Coach Sam Diaz. “We battled all game, we played all seven innings, but it’s been the story of our season, where we have one or two bad innings that are the difference in the game, but the boys kept fighting.”
The Apaches jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Tyler Black and Allen Gilbert scored. Baboquivari knotted the game in the bottom half of the inning. After two innings, the Warriors led 4-3.
Gilbert scored again for the Apaches in the top of the third inning. Fort Thomas gave up an offsetting run in the bottom half of the third. However, their defense came up big, forcing Baboquivari to leave runners on base.
Trouble struck in the bottom of the fourth inning when, trailing 5-4, the Warriors’ bats came alive, mixed with a few Fort Thomas miscues, translated to seven runs to open up a 12-4 lead.
“There were a couple bad hops,” said Diaz. “Our kids were in the right places and in front of the ball, but some bad bounces and we got a bit flustered.”
In the top of the fifth, Gilbert hit a line drive to right field for a triple. Cody Cheney had an RBI with a sacrifice. The Apaches battled to the end, but were unable to overcome the fourth inning.
Diaz said that Gilbert and freshman Justin Olivar stood out against the Warriors. He added that his team's work in practice translated to game play.
“What tells me that we are going in the right direction is that we are decreasing the amount of errors we are making, and we aren’t making the same errors,” Diaz said.
The loss dropped Fort Thomas to 2-10 on the season.
The Apaches are on the road Friday for a doubleheader against the Antelope Union Rams. The games are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. start times.