PIMA — Pima’s Kaleb Blair made it rain 3s in Pima’s win over Safford.
Pima defeated Safford, 53-40, on Tuesday night.
“We just wanted to follow the game plan and stay focus on defense and I think we did, we had a couple stretches were we kind of let up, but I think we executed our defense very well,” said Pima’s Alec Judd.
Blair made six 3-pointers during the game and finished with a game-high 24 points, including a half-court shot at the buzzer that brought the crowd to their feet.
“We were excited going into tonight’s game and we wanted to be aggressive and play defense and work as a team. We need to move the ball around on offense and play better as a team,” said Safford head coach Sheri Camarena.
Jedrique Chavez led the Bulldogs with 23 points.
No. 5 Pima (15-4) hosted Bisbee (5-11) on Friday, Jan 24 at 7 p.m.
Safford (4-11) hosted Sahuarita (6-10) on Friday, Jan 24 at 7 p.m.