The Pima High School basketball squads got their tickets punched for the State 2A quarterfinal games Wednesday night.
The girls had a convincing 82-21 win over Scottsdale Prep and the boys handed Arete Prep a 66-51 loss. On Saturday, the girls will host No. 8 Phoenix Christian and the Roughriders will welcome No. 6 Phoenix Country Day.
The girls wasted little time in asserting themselves, holding Scottsdale to nine points in the first quarter while scoring 23.
The second quarter Pima was even more over powering than they had been in the first.
They held the Spartans scoreless through the second period on a 29-0 scoring run. Scottsdale would finally score with 14 seconds remaining in the half to trail Pima 52-12 at intermission.
Scottsdale was able to pick up eight points in the third quarter, but Pima’s offense kept rolling, adding 17 points, to lead 69-20 going into the final period.
The Pima defense stymied the Spartans once again in the fourth quarter. Scottsdale could only add a single point. Final score 82-21.
The Roughriders and the Arete Prep Chargers slugged it out in the first quarter, pretty much going bucket for bucket, with Pima closing out the first on top, 14-12.
The second period was a lot like the first, with the score tied three times before Pima could end the half up by a single point, 30-29.
The Chargers scored first in the second half taking their only lead of the half, 32-30.
With 3:02 left in the third the Chargers got as close as three points, but from that point Pima added 10 points. Arete added 5 and the Riders led at the end of the third quarter, 50-42.
Down the stretch in the fourth period Pima scored 16 points and Arete could only manage to add nine.
Pima Girls Scoring:
Saydee Allred, 16
Aubrie and Ashlie Sherwood, and Ashlynn Chlarson, all with 15.
Sam Piippo, 8.
Jayci McClain, 6.
Navaeh Grant, 3.
Braylayn Gojkovich and Madison Gann, both with 2.
Pima Boys Scoring:
Grant Ashby, 14.
Trett Wiltbank and Jacob Brimhall, 12.
Tim Salyer, 11.
Kenton Skiba, 9.
Kaleb Blair, 6.
Seth Russell, 3.