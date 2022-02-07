Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Both Pima High School teams are on a tear this season and ready to make a deep push in the postseason.

Friday, Pima’s basketball teams traveled to Willcox to take on the Cowboys and both came away victorious.

The boys won 68-29 while the girls won 71-10. Saturday, the Roughriders hosted Scottsdale Christian with the girls winning 70-28, and the boys winning 53-42.

Heading into the last week of the regular season, the girls are first in the 2A rankings with a perfect 16-0 overall record, while the boys are currently sixth with a 14-2, best in their region.

On Monday, the basketball teams hosted Tombstone for the final home game of the regular season, after the paper went to press.

On Thursday, Pima travels to Benson to wrap up the regular season. Both teams will look to host a playoff game once matchups are announced.

Tags

Load comments