Both Pima Roughriders teams are on their way to the 2A semifinal round in Scottsdale at Scottsdale Prep Friday, by nature of Saturday night quarterfinal home wins.
The No. 1 Pima girls team made short work of dispatching the No. 8 Phoenix Christian Lady Cougars, 58-32. Next up the girls will face No. 4 St. Johns.
The No. 3 Pima boys team hung on to claim a 57-50 win over No. 6 Phoenix Country Day and a meeting with No. 2 Rancho Solano Prep.
The Lady Roughriders' defense smothered the Lady Cougars and the offense was running on all cylinders, as they have all season, racking up 17 points in the first period and limiting Phoenix Christian to only six.
In the second quarter the Lady Cougars put together a 14-4 scoring run that cut the Pima lead to 21-20 with only 49 second s remaining in the first half. However in that last 49 seconds Pima added six points to move out ahead, 27-20 as the buzzer for intermission went off.
Quarter number three looked a lot like quarter number one. PHS ran up 24 points while the defense limited The Lady Cougars to only four points and all four came from the free throw line.
Going into the final period Pima was on top 51-24.
At that point some fans in the crowd were discussing plans for the upcoming semi final game as the matter seemed well in hand again.
Early in the fourth period the Lady Cougars were able to hit on a pair of back to back three point shots, and with an additional two point bucket got as close as 55-32. The Pima girls would close out the game at the charity stripe, adding three for the 58-32 final score.
Pima Girls Scoring:
Ashlie Sherwood, 19.
Aubrie Sherwood, 13.
Saydee Allred, 10.
Naveah Grant, 8.
Ashlynn Chlarson, 8.
The boys' defense was more than the Phoenix Country Day Eagles could handle in the first period. Heavy pressure on both ends of the court limited the Eagles to only four points, while the Roughriders' offensive efforts accounted for 12 points and a 12-4 margin going into quarter number two.
In the second quarter the Roughriders continued on with their efforts from the first. The Eagles couldn’t slow down the Riders’ scoring machine and the Riders defense once again held Country Day in check allowing them only five points. Pima was on top 27-9 at halftime.
After the break the Eagles were able to cut into the Roughriders' lead, much to the chagrin of the Pima faithful. Some of that was due to frequent (six) trips to the free throw line by the Eagles. While Country Day only added four free points, the fouls did alter the flow of the game. The Eagles had their best scoring effort thus far in the game, outscoring Pima by two points, 13-11. The Riders still held the advantage, 38-22 as the final period started.
Games, particularly playoff games, are rarely decided in one or two or even three quarters. They must be played to final buzzer of the final quarter. Whether Country Day felt the momentum shift or just found their footing, the final period was what playoff basketball is all about.
The Eagles' defense was finally able to assert themselves. They started to capitalize on every rebound, loose ball, errant pass or Pima misstep. By the 3:30 mark of the final quarter, they had cut the Pima lead to 10 points, 49-39.
The Eagles then went on an 11-2 scoring run that got them to within one point of the Roughriders, 51-50 with a little over a minute to go in the game.
In a close game with the time slipping away, one strategy is to use fouls to slow the clock and to hopefully set up a “two shot for one shot” scenario; “I will give you one so I can get the ball back and another chance to score.” Sometimes that works; Saturday night it did not work for the Eagles.
It was because they kept sending Tim Salyer to the line. Salyer had been going to the hoop strong for the last minute and a half of the game. So every time they sent him to the line it was for two free tries. Salyer connected for three points on four trips to the line.
Country Day had slowed the game, but they now had to watch their season slip away, slowly.
The final score of 57-50 means the No. 3 Roughriders will now face No. 2 Rancho Solano Prep in the semifinal game.
Roughriders Scoring:
Tim Salyer, 16.
Grant Ashby, 10,
Jacob Brimhall, 10.
Kenton Skiba, 6.
Trett Wiltbank, 6.
Kaleb Blair, 5.
Seth Russell, 4.
The Pima Girls and Boys have played back to back double-headers through out the season and Friday will be no exception as the No. 1 girls will meet No. 4 St. Johns at 5 pm at Scottsdale Christian and the No. 3 Roughrider boys will face No. 2 Rancho Salano Prep also at Scottsdale Christian at 7pm. Ticketing again will be through GoFan, which can be accessed through azpreps365.com.