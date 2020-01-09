SAFFORD — Arizona Interscholastic Association rankings have come out for the first time this prep basketball season.
For 1A boys basketball, Fort Thomas is ranked No. 4 with a 6-1 record and No. 1 in the 1A East Division. Duncan is No. 2 in the 1A East with a 5-1 record as well as being ranked No. 7 in the 1A conference.
For 2A basketball, Pima is ranked No. 9 with a 5-1 record, Thatcher is ranked No. 19 with a 5-3 record, Willcox is ranked No. 41 with a 1-3 record and Morenci is No. 45 with a 1-5 record.
In the 2A East Division Pima is ranked No.1, Thatcher is ranked No. 2, Willcox ranked No. 5 and Morenci ranked No. 7.
Safford is ranked No. 28 in the 3A Conference and ranked in last place, with a 1-4 record, in the 3A South Division.