The Safford Bulldogs took to the field for the first time last week under new head coach John O’Mera. O’Mera has been coaching since 1991 and was Eastern Arizona College head coach from 2004-2018. EAC canceled their football program after the 2018 season.
Most Popular
-
Sanchez woman dies after being thrown from vehicle
-
Aston Homes searched by FBI Friday morning
-
Eden-area homeless man still missing
-
Graham County reports just two COVID-19 cases Saturday and Sunday
-
Pandemic, loss of football team not holding EAC marching band back
-
COVID-19 survivor: 'Some of those nights were the darkest nights of my life'
-
Shellie Elizabeth Stringer
-
Tucson man enters plea agreement in shooting death of Morenci Mine mechanic
-
Regina M. Chacon
-
Small apartment complex to break ground in Pima soon