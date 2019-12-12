SAFFORD — Pushing the tempo and taking shots time after time in the first half, the Bulldogs found their mojo in the second half and went on a tear.
Safford beat Florence, 6-1, on Tuesday night.
“The first goal was kind of a stepping stone and once we got over that, we started getting better. We weren’t scared to pass the ball and make good decisions,” said Safford’s Jacob Urrea.
Urrea scored one goal in the first half.
The Bulldogs set the tempo early putting pressure on the Gophers defense and pressuring Florence’s keeper for most of the first half. The Gophers had 15 saves but gave up a big goal with two minutes left in the first half when Urrera found the corner of the net.
To start the second half, the Bulldogs and Gophers exchanged goals within the first seven minutes of the game. The Bulldogs’ Brian Macario scored on a header and the Gophers responded with a Jimmy Wheeler goal.
Macario had two goals in the second half.
Nathan Macario also scored, followed by Llyn-Jun Crimmins, who scored on a corner kick that curved in and got past the goalie.
With less than three minutes left, Bulldogs Aniken Aguilar finished the Gophers off when he scored the final goal of the evening.
Safford (3-1-1) will host Sahuarita (2-2) on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.