Bulldogs can’t hold on against the Trojans

SAFFORD — Losing an early first-quarter lead, and not being able to stop a scoring spree is how Safford started the new year.
Valley Christian beat Safford, 48-40, Friday night.
“We just had to get our legs going. We were just really lazy in the first quarter, we just had to get running —mostly on defense and then it translated to the offense for us,” said Valley Christian’s Logan Phillips.
Phillips had 18 points for the evening.
In a slow-paced first quarter, both teams had problems putting the ball into the basket until the Bulldogs got on track and went on a 6-2 run to give Safford an 11-5 lead heading into the second quarter.
Whatever momentum the Bulldogs had ultimately left the gymnasium when the Trojan’s went on an 18-0 run in the second quarter. The Trojans were making it rain 3s as they hit multiple buckets from beyond the arc. The Trojans’ defense was able to shut down the Bulldogs’ offense, limiting Safford to only 4 points to close out the quarter.
The Trojans went into halftime up, 26-15.
To start the second half, Safford had its good moments when they brought the score within 5 points. However, despite Safford’s Jedrique Chavez scoring 16 points, it was not enough momentum to get Safford back into the game.
Valley Christian’s motion offense and ability to get second and third chances at the basket was just a little too much for Safford to handle as the Bulldogs lost another game at home.
“I think we got a little too comfortable where we were at in the first quarter. We had the lead and we should have kept going with our hard defense because that is what kept us in it,” Chavez said.
Safford (1-6) will travel to play Thatcher (9-3) on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.