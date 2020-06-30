The hunt is over.
Safford High School's new head football coach is former Eastern Arizona College head coach John O'Mera.
O'Mera has been coaching since 1991 and was EAC head coach from 2004-2018. EAC canceled their football program after the 2018 season.
The Safford Unified School District governing board approved O'Mera as the new head coach Tuesday.
"We were having issues finding a head football coach due to not having a teaching position open at the time, and as of recently we had a position open up, and now O'mera will be our new head coach and P.E. teacher," said incoming Safford Superintendent, A.J. Taylor.
Under O’Mera’s direction, EAC’s football program experienced tremendous success, winning 105 games and receiving six bowl invitations with three bowl victories. O'Mera also led the team to win the 2018 WSFL Championship and was named the 2018 WSFL Co-Coach of the Year.
"We are very excited to have O'Mera as our new head coach," said Taylor. "His experience and success are a few of the reasons we hired him, and his work with the kids will be great for our program."