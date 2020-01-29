SAFFORD — Low scoring, missed free throws and a defensive battle are all the Lady Bulldogs needed to pull off a victory over the Lions.
Safford defeated Pusch Ridge Christian Academy, 29-26, on Tuesday night.
“We were zero-for-eight from the free-throw line in the first half. We made some shots late in the fourth and we were able to capitalize from the free-throw line and layups,” said Safford head coach Robert Abalos.
Jessica Bright-Schade had a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds for Safford.
Pusch Ridge was not able to partake in a post-game interview, so Safford’s Schade stepped in to give her thoughts on her team’s victory.
“Going into the second half, we just worked more as a team and understanding what we needed to get done in order to get this victory.”
Pusch Ridge’s Avery Olson had a team-high 8 points.
Safford (5-15) will host Tanque Verde (19-4) on Friday, Jan 31, at 5:30 p.m.