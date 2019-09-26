SAFFORD — Safford pulled off a tight victory Wednesday night, winning in five sets over the Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions, 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 15-7.
Safford’s CeAirra Bowman said, “We just needed to learn how to play together as a team instead of us just going individually. Two of our captains just came back from injury, so I think just coming back and wanting to play helped us win.”
From the beginning to the end, both teams were at each other’s neck — there were five lead changes and four ties in the first game alone.
The Bulldogs’ Brinley Kempton kept her team’s momentum going with a no-quit attitude, which led to Bowman scoring on two straight serves that took the first set over the Lions.
The second set was much of the same for the two teams, going back and forth. For a good minute the ball did not touch the floor with the two teams countering each other’s hits.
Safford got on a roll and recorded a 5-point lead with Jessica Bright-Schade’s four straight service aces, giving her team a little comfort room. The Lions head coach called a time out immediately to get her team to regroup.
Shortly after the time out, the Lions went on a scoring run, with Natalie Hill setting her teammates up for a kill. The Lions scored 7 unanswered points to give the team a 2-point lead.
Rachel Fox and the Bulldogs rallied back, thanks to two blocks and a kill that threw the Lions off pace. That little surge helped the Bulldogs take set number.
Being up by two sets, the Bulldogs might have thought their work was done. But in another back-and-forth match, the Lions took advantage toward the end when Avery Hart stretched out for a dig, extending the play and leading to a 2-point win for the Lions.
The Lions’ Leah Sunukjian started the third set off hot, with seven consecutive aces, giving her team a huge lead and a 25-13 victory over the Bulldogs tying the match at two sets apiece.
For the fifth and final set, the Bulldogs’ momentum came alive. Brooke Lucas got the Bulldogs off to a quick 3-point lead with two kills.
The Bulldogs’ chemistry was in full force, coming together as a team and being at the right place at the right time, to help them defeat the Lions.
The Safford Bulldogs (8-13) will look to keep their winning streak alive when they go on the road to play the Sabino Sabercats (7-5) on Friday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m.