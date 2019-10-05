SAFFORD — The No. 12 Safford Bulldogs should move up in ratings after playing lights out football on homecoming night, getting the best of the visiting Sahuarita Mustangs.
Safford blew out the Sahuarita on Friday night, 31-0.
“(We) feel pretty good about going into tonight’s game,” said Mustangs assistant coach Watt before the game. “We know it’s number one versus number two in the section so if we know if we win this one it will put us that further ahead, so it will be fun and see what happens.”
Unfortunately for the Mustangs it was a long and painful night going up against the Bulldogs crowd and team.
Safford got the party started early in the first quarter when CJ Scrivner took it too the house on a 60-yard touchdown run, giving Safford an early 7-0 lead.
The first and second quarters were highlighted by the Bulldogs’ defense. Shutting down the Mustangs’ running offense and attacking the gaps forced the Mustangs to punt the ball away most of the evening.
With one second left in the first half, Bulldog’s Justin Torrio connected on a 30-yard field goal that gave the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead going into half time.
To open up the third quarter, Bulldogs, Scrivner took the Mustangs kickoff 60-yards to score his second of three touchdowns on the night.
Much like the first half, the Mustangs’ option run offence had no answers for the Bulldogs defense, putting pressure on the quarterback and forcing three and outs on several offensive series.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs running offense was able to score on two consecutive drives that shut the lights out and put the game way out of reach for the Mustangs.
“On defense, we like to have fun and make bets with each other and see who can get to the quarterback first and it pushes us harder,” said Safford’s Brennon Jurado. “We didn’t do anything different in practice, we just worked even harder. Nothing different, just study, learn the plays and keep going.”
The Safford Bulldogs (4-2 overall, 1-0 region) will look for their fourth straight victory, when they go on the road to face the winless Catalina Trojans (0-6, 0-1) on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.