Tuesday night the Safford Bulldogs hosted the Florence Gophers in an evening varsity double header.
The girls picked up a convincing 69-34 win, while the boys lost a rough and tumble game, 61-54.
The Florence girls struck with the game opening basket, but it would be their last bucket for three minutes.
The Safford girls poured on, out-scoring the Gophers 20-5 in the first quarter, leading 20-7 after one period of play.
The girls defensed swarmed the Gophers and the offense was lights out as the first half ended, 41-22.
It took three minutes before the Lady Bulldogs got on track after the intermission, but when they got going, it was more of the same as they racked up five points as the Gopher tallied six.
Not yet finished with the third quarter, Brooke Lucas a nailed three-point shot, at the buzzer. She led the Bulldogs with a team and game high, 22 points.
The final quarter started with SHS on top, 55-31.
Safford added 13-points in the final quarter; Florence could only pick up three. Final Score, 69-34.
The girls are now 4-1 in region 3A South Central, with an over all record of 4-4.
Scoring:
Brooke Lucas; 22.
Mia Abalos; 11.
Alissa Johnson; 8.
Ashlyn Schilling; 6.
Noah Santana; 4.
Jaidyn Mortensen and Lexi Lucas; 3.
Brynzee Hansen; 2.
The Safford boys squared off with a taller and maybe faster Florence Gopher team, but they gave “as good they got” trailing 16- 12 at the end of the first period.
The Bulldogs battled back, tying the score at 24 at the 3:00 minute mark. Safford took their first lead of game on a three-point shoot by Jejdrique Chavez that went down about the same time the buzzer went off. Safford on top, 29-26, at the half.
The Bulldogs led through third period until they sent Gopher Eddy Chapple to the charity strip with five seconds left in the third quarter. He sank both shots, making the score 41-40 Florence.
With 3:40 left in the game, SHS got as close as three points, 48-45. At that point, Florence started to pull away. The Bulldogs put in nine points down the stretch, but the Gophers scored 10. The final score: SHS 54 – FHS 61.
Safford is now 1-5 in region 3A South Central and 1-5 overall. Florence moved to 4-1 in the region and 7-2 overall.
Scoring:
Jejdrique Chavez; 29.
Blake Phelps; 11.
Grant Smith; 6.
JoJo Ruelas; 4.
Noah Bevens and Estevan Jerrera 2.