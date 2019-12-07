THATCHER — Giving up six goals, and getting a red card was not the ideal first game for Thatcher.
Safford dominated Thatcher, 6-1, on Thursday.
“Today we did a really good job at setting the tempo, controlling our game and not letting (Thatcher) dictate how we are going to play,” said Safford head coach E.J. Romero.
The Bulldogs came out with momentum and confidence, which helped them score the first goal of the game seven minutes in when Sophia Romero found the left side of the net.
Eagles goalie Regan Larson had seven saves in the first half but gave up a late goal when the Bulldogs’ Izabelle Quintero scored off a deflection, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead going into halftime.
Quintero had a hat trick for the day, scoring three goals.
The second half was all Safford, with the Lady Bulldogs setting the tempo, controlling the ball and scoring at will.
With five minutes into the second half, Quintero headed the ball in for another Bulldogs score. Two minutes later, Amber Hart found the back of the net.
Hart finished the game with two goals.
With four minutes in the game, the Eagles finally got on the scoreboard, when Katelyn Stauffer kicked one in.
“We’re really tired. It was our first game and we have a lot to work on to get better as a team. But, again, it’s the first game of the season so no need to panic,” said Thatcher freshmen Canden Starks.
Thatcher (0-1) traveled to Phoenix to play Camelback (1-0) on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m.
Safford (2-0) will travel to Florence (0-2) on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.