SAFFORD — After being down by 5 early in the first quarter, the Bulldogs turned up the heat and never looked back as they took down the No. 22 Hawks.
Safford defeated Tanque Verde, 51-41, on Friday night.
“We were ready to play, and our defense is what did it for us tonight,” said Safford head coach Sheri Camarena.
The Bulldogs’ Jedrique Chavez has a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds.
“It’s always an adventure going on the road, and Safford is a good team and played very well tonight,” said Tanque Verde head coach Darren Gargus.
Safford’s Mason Duros had 12 points for the night.
Safford (6-12) will host Catalina (4-17) on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.