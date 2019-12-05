SAFFORD — A dunk, fast breaks, blocks and deep shooting were the main ingredients in the Eagles and Bulldogs game, giving the fans a great show on Wednesday night.
The Safford Bulldogs beat the Thatcher Eagles, 63-61, on Wednesday night.
“This year (we’re) really a young team, and we had to ride off our momentum. That’s how we won the game — off our team’s momentum,” said Safford’s Mason Duros.
In the first quarter, the Bulldogs got the party started with a 5-0 run, giving them an edge over the visiting Eagles, but then that momentum shifted when Bradley Curtis scored 7 unanswered points, giving the Eagles a 15-13 lead heading into the second quarter.
To start the second quarter, both teams were diving for the loose ball and exchanging baskets. Safford’s Duros scored 5 straight points, helping his team go on a 7-2 run.
With one second on the clock, Safford’s Dax Gonzales caught the in-bound pass and threw up a 3-point shot that went in giving his team a 10-point lead heading into halftime.
To start the second half, it became a block party when the Bulldogs’ big man, Jordan Turner, blocked not one but two straight shots on defense, giving him a total of four blocks for the evening. Then on a Bulldogs fast-break, Noah Bevens was all alone for an easy lay-up until Eagles Curtis came out of nowhere and swatted the ball giving the Eagles fans something to cheer about.
Going into the fourth quarter, with the Eagles down by 6, it was turning out to be anyone’s ball game until the Bulldogs’ Jedrique Chavez took the ball down the court on a fast-break and slammed it home, bringing the Bulldogs fans on their feet as the crowd went wild. That momentum helped the Bulldogs pull away for the win.
Chavez finished the game with a game-high 24 points.
“We were confident going into tonight’s game. We’ve got a lot of talent this year and we have a long way to go. We’re hoping the talent will take us to where we need to go,” said Thatcher head coach Rob Matindell.
Thatcher (0-1) will hit the road for the Sedona Invitational Tourney, opening play against Chino Valley on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 8:30 p.m.
Safford (1-1) will go on the road to face Florence on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.