TUCSON — Safford took a trip to Tucson to partake in the William Bell Wrestling Tournament on Dec.6-8 and beat down the competition, defeating seven different schools and bringing home two individual champions.
The Bulldogs defeated Catalina High Magnet School, 65-6; defeated Desert View, 48-27; beat Nogales, 65-6; beat Pueblo Magnet, 51-21; defeated Rincon, 60-10; defeated Sahuarita, 42-31; and took down Sahuaro, 51-18.
Safford’s Robert White and Fernando Gonzales both took home the first-place prize for their weight divisions.
Safford will look to continue its dominance when the Bulldogs hit the road to face Canyon Del Oro and Amphitheater on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.