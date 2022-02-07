Purchase Access

It was another action-packed week for Safford sports, with wrestling, basketball and soccer all in action.

Last Wednesday, the wrestling team held a meet featuring Florence, Morenci, Amphitheater and Empire.

The boys defeated Amphitheater 72-12 and Empire 63-12 as well as Florence 66-9.

Safford’s wrestlers fell to Morenci 51-19.

“We are just trying to keep our noses down and grind,” wrestling coach Herman Andrews said. “We have matches in the middle of the week so we are just trying not to let them affect our preparation.”

On the basketball court, the boys lost to Mica Mountain 64-56 on Feb. 2, and defeated Empire 56-31 on Feb. 4.

Safford’s boys are 4-12 overall this season.

The girls defeated Empire 53-46 on Feb. 4.

On Wednesday, the girls fell 59-54 to Mica Mountain.

After last week, the girls are 6-8 overall this season.

The teams hosted Tanque Verde Tuesday, after the paper went to press.

Friday, the boys and girls basketball teams host the Palo Verde Magnet Titans for the final mat of the season. Tip is 5:30 for the girls team, 7 for the boys.

Wednesday, the soccer team hosts the 7-6-1 Veritas Prep at 6 p.m. in a state playoff match.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 overall this season.

