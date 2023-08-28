Chris Calcaterra

Chris Calcaterra, president of the Cactus League, discusses the economic impact of spring training on Arizona.

 PHOTO HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

TEMPE — The president of the Cactus League said Friday that Arizona communities need to continue to invest in the stadiums used by the major league teams that practice and play there.

But Chris Calcaterra said this isn't being done for the benefit of the team owners, many of whom are billionaires. Instead, he said, the dollars spent to improve the facilities are for the benefit of the fans.

