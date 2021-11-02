Carson Hatch loved sports with soccer being one of his favorites. When he was 15-years-old, he was diagnosed with cancer and had to have a leg removed. This did not stop him from playing and he continued in AYSO and for Thatcher High School with the use of a prosthetic leg. Despite the challenges he faced, Carson always wanted to do his best and he loved to win! He would never quit and his motto was "Live Strong – Keep Fighting".
Unfortunately, Carson lost his battle to cancer in 2012. To many people in our community and beyond, his positive attitude was an inspiration to all. To honor his memory, each year our Region recognizes a boy and girl in both the 19U and 15U divisions who exemplifies Carson’s spirit. The ones who try the hardest and never give up. The ones who carry on his motto "Live Strong – Keep Fighting".
We ask each coach in these divisions to nominate one girl and one boy from their team for this award. From the list of nominees, a panel consisting of board members, parents and AYSO alumni will select the winners. The Carson Hatch Award presentation is held during the championship games.
This year's award recipients are:
Jaxon Unger and Samantha Marin in the 19U Division and Jade Richardson and Christopher Tovar in the 15U Division.