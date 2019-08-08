SAN CARLOS — The deadline to take part in one of the most picturesque running events in southeastern Arizona is rapidly approaching.
The 13.1-mile half-marathon around San Carlos Lake will take place Aug. 24, and the deadline to preregister is Aug. 16.
The run, which features a finish line on top of Coolidge Dam, begins at 5:30 a.m. Registration is $15 per person, $30 for a two-person relay team.
Lodging is available the Friday night before the race at Burdette Hall, allowing runners to rest well — and avoid an early morning drive on race day. Rides will also be offered to the starting line.
Questions about lodging, the courtesy shuttle or other details should be directed to Arthur Salter at 928-475-2483 or chief_17cav@yahoo.com.
Download a solo runner or two-person relay team form at www.eacourier.com.