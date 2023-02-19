YUMA — A poor first half put the Eastern Arizona College men’s basketball team in a hole they couldn’t escape Saturday afternoon in a 70-61 loss to Arizona Western College.
The game was televised nationally on ESPN+.
AWC (22-6, 15-5 ACCAC) jumped out to a 22-12 lead midway through the first half before the Gila Monsters (19-9, 12-8 ACCAC) went on a 8-0 run to cut the advantage to 22-20. The Matadors regained the momentum, however, closing out the half on a 11-3 run to take a 33-23 halftime lead.
The Gila Monsters shot only 23.1 percent in the half, making 6-of-26. Star forward Theo Seng was held to three points.
Meanwhile, reigning ACCAC Player of the Week Marquis Hargrove dropped in 13 first-half points for the Matadors.
Seng and his teammates heated up in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. After EAC pulled within 35-30 early in the second half, AWC went on a 12-1 run to go up 47-36. The Matadors extended their lead to 60-42 late in the half on an AJ Marmolejos EAC managed to get the lead down to nine, but never could get any closer.
Seng led all scorers with 17 points. Teammates JJ White Jr. and Raysean Seamster tossed in 13 and 11 points, respectively, to join him in double figures. Hargrove led the Matadors with 16 points.
AWC shot 50.8 percent for the game, compared to 32.7 percent for EAC. Both teams improved dramatically from beyond the three-point line in the second half, with Arizona Western jumping from 16.7 percent to 44.4 percent and EAC improving from 26.7 percent to 42.9 percent.
The Matadors outrebounded the Gila Monsters, 38-31, while EAC enjoyed a huge advantage at the charity stripe, shooting 18-of-26 compared to only 5-of-11 for AWC. The turnover battle slightly favored EAC, 17-16.
The loss dropped the Gila Monsters two games behind AWC in the race for the second seed of the Region I playoffs. They close out their regular season schedule with three games at home, starting Wednesday against Central Arizona College (5-19, 4-15 ACCAC). Game time is 6 p.m.
Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.
Managing Editor
