Collection of college sports athletic department badges

For most high school athletes, graduation marks the end of their participation in organized sports. For a choice few, however, it’s merely a door to the next step.

This year is no exception as a handful of student-athletes in the Class of 2023 will be moving on to compete at the collegiate level.

Tanner Emery signing

Tanner Emery of Safford High School signed to play football at Southern Utah University.
Jasmyn Rios signing

Safford High School's Jasmyn Rios signed with Concordia University Irvine to compete in track and field.
Derek Nabor signing

Derek Nabor signed with Eastern Arizona College to play soccer for the Gila Monsters. 
Jaylenn Jurado signing

All-Star softball player, Jaylenn Jurado from Safford High School, signs with Eastern Arizona College to play softball. 
Jacob Rasmussen

Thatcher's Jacob Rasmussen will be joining the University of Arizona's football squad as a walk-on.
Ashlyn Thompson

Thatcher’s Ashlyn Thompson has signed with Concordia College in Minnesota to play both volleyball and basketball.
Keyera Smith

Thatcher's Keyera Smith will be playing volleyball for EAC next fall.
Madden Bingham

Thatcher volleyball standout is taking her talents to Mesa Community College.
Ashlynn Chlarson

Pima basketball star Ashlynn Chlarson is headed just a few miles due east to Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher.

Reach Jonah Gallegos at jonah@eacourier.com.

Tags

Load comments