For most high school athletes, graduation marks the end of their participation in organized sports. For a choice few, however, it’s merely a door to the next step.
This year is no exception as a handful of student-athletes in the Class of 2023 will be moving on to compete at the collegiate level.
Tanner Emery
Tanner Emery is taking his talents on the football field to play for the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds in Cedar City. The 6-foot-4 senior is listed at 285 pounds and will look to compete for a starting spot somewhere on the offensive line.
SUU is a division I program and is currently in the Western Athletic conference but plans to merge with the ASUN conference. The merging conferences will now be known as the United Athletic conference.
“Coach (DeLane) Fitzgerald, he’s the man,” Emery said about the SUU head football coach. “He’s an all around guy and I know that he’ll care about me and my family and make sure I’m doing good as a human before I’m on the field — it all just clicked.”
Emery will be embarking on a religious mission for the next two years, so SUU will be holding his athletic scholarship until he returns.
Both of Emery’s parents went to SUU, so there was some familiarity with the area, which played a part in the decision to play for the Thunderbirds.
He plans to major in business with a minor in construction.
Jasmyn Rios
Safford’s Jasmyn Rios signed with Concordia University Irvine in track and field. She plans to compete in discus, shot put and the hammer throw.
The senior won state in discus and shot put during her junior year. She’s also an All-American shot putter, placing seventh in the nation in shot put last summer at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships.
Rios said a couple of division I schools were interested in her, but she chose the division II CUI because she has a better chance of competing at all the meets as a freshman.
Among the schools interested in Rios, CUI was most appealing because of the location and treatment she received from the head coach and staff.
“They paid for everything,” Rios said about her official visit. “It was just really welcoming. Everyone knew I was coming. I met every single track coach there was. They also took me to a basketball game against their rivals, so that was fun.”
Rios has plans to qualify for the Olympic trials. Placing in the top three there would give her a spot on the U.S. team. Her academic aspirations are to major in sports medicine, with a goal of getting a job in that field in the National Football League.
Derek Nabor
Former 3A South Offensive Player of the Year Derek Nabor is staying close to home as he signed with Eastern Arizona College for soccer. The 5-foot-8 striker from Safford said there were a fair share of schools around the country who were interested in him, but he wanted to carry on his career in the area he calls home.
He’s the first among his family to play college sports.
“Pretty proud moment — it’s a big accomplishment in my life and I know I make my family proud.” Nabor said.
Nabor will finish his associate of applied science in electrical instrumentation technology at the conclusion of this year.
Jaylenn Jurado
Another Safford High product, Jaylenn Jurado has committed to EAC for softball and hopes to compete for a starting position in the middle infield. In high school, she played both positions in the middle infield and anywhere in the outfield. She was first-team All Region and was chosen to participate in the All-Star softball game in June.
Jurado said she plans on making an impact at EAC these next two seasons in hopes of furthering her softball career and her education.
“I wanted to be able to go to school but also get my school paid for as well,” she said.
Jurado said she is in no rush to declare her major for school. For now, she is focused on completing the general courses.
She said her cousin who played college sports has been a big influence. She said the cousin not only Inspired her to continue her softball career, but also to venture off into the world and be on her own.
Jacob Rasmussen
Jacob Rasmussen from Thatcher High School committed to the University of Arizona football program as a preferred walk-on. Though a full athletic scholarship wasn’t offered, Rasmussen’s goal is to get some playing time on special teams in his first season.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound senior was a first team all conference defensive and offensive lineman, while also being crowned the 3A defensive player of the year.
He said he is hopeful of eventually obtaining a full scholarship.
Rasmussen will major in business management of UA. After college, he said he plans to buy and flip businesses, taking struggling businesses and creating something bigger.
Ashlyn Thompson
Thatcher’s Ashlyn Thompson signed with Concordia College in Minnesota to play both volleyball and basketball.
Thompson was a forward for the basketball team and a middle hitter for the volleyball team. She takes her talents north to Moorhead, Minn.
The dual-sport athlete was picked to the 3A South All Region first team for basketball and All Region second team for volleyball.
Concordia College is a division III program and is part of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).
Keyera Smith
EAC is gaining another local athlete as Keyera Smith from Thatcher High signed to play volleyball for the Gila Monsters.
Her final season concluded with 285 kills, 205 digs and 53 aces. She was named second team All Region.
Smith plans on majoring in business and accounting in her two years at EAC, hoping to move on to either UA or Arizona State University to obtain her bachelor’s degree.
Madden Bingham
Madden Bingham of Thatcher High is taking her talents a few hours away from the area, to Mesa Community College where she’ll play both beach volleyball and volleyball.
Bingham was a setter for the Eagles and was named All Region first team and honorable mention for All Conference.
She capped her senior season off with 516 assists, 189 digs and 72 aces.
In college, she said she intends to study to become a dental hygienist.
Ashlynn Chlarson
Pima High School’s Ashlynn Chlarson is staying in Graham County after she committed to EAC for basketball.
Chlarson is a 6-foot-2 power forward who averaged 20.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season for the Arizona Conference 2A runner-up Roughriders.
She joins an EAC women’s basketball team that finished its season with a 29-2 record, conference and regional titles, and a trip to the national tournament.