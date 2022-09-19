Pima's Tri Community Triathlon on Saturday drew a crowd of at least 147 contestants and at least as many folks as that to cheer them on as they competed in one of three of the morning's races.
More than half of the competitors on hand participated in the main event, which started with a 425-yard lap swim in the public pool located near the center of town. Once they completed their swim, they jumped on a bicycle waiting nearby to complete a 15-mile ride that ended back where they started.
The final leg was a 5K run.
Melinda Nelson won the women's division with a total time of 1:24:18. She was followed by Hinkley Nelson, who came in at 1:31:42, and Dee Scott, who finished in 1:31:54.
On the men's side, Jack Hackett recorded a time of 1:10:27 to place first. Second and third place went to Daniel Pearce and Ross Platt, who finished in 1:11:29 and 1:15:19, respectively.
Winners were also awarded to the top three finishers in each five-year age bracket, male and female.
A super sprint distance race followed the sprint. This includes a 125-yard swim, a seven-mile bike ride and a 1.5 mile run. Again, medals went to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as the top three finishers in each five-year age bracket, male and female.
The races ended with the event's first kids triathlon. This involved a 75-yard swim, a 1.2-mile bike ride, and a half-mile run. Competitors under 15 years of age again were awarded for overall results as well as within five-year age brackets.
The Tri Community Tri is put together completely by volunteers. All proceeds are put back into the race for coming years with the remaining funds donated to the community.