Pima's Tri Community Triathlon on Saturday drew a crowd of at least 147 contestants and at least as many folks as that to cheer them on as they competed in one of three of the morning's races.

More than half of the competitors on hand participated in the main event, which started with a 425-yard lap swim in the public pool located near the center of town. Once they completed their swim, they jumped on a bicycle waiting nearby to complete a 15-mile ride that ended back where they started.

