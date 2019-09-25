SAFFORD — More than 63 hardcore cyclists from all over the United States pedaled their way into Safford last weekend to take on Mount Graham for the 40th Mt. Graham Hill Climb, Arizona State Hill Climb Championship.
The 2019 race is dedicated to Carlos Lopez and Richard Ellwanger, both of whom were killed by a motorist in 2018 while riding their bikes. Carlos still holds the record for the fastest time up Mount Graham, with an overall time of 1 hour, 20 minutes, 11 seconds, which was set in 2008.
The 20-mile mass-start road race on Swift Trail started at milepost 115.1 and finishes at milepost 135.1, climbing 5,981 feet. This event is the longest continuous bicycle race in Arizona and the third-highest elevation-gain one-day race in the United States.
“This ride was beyond intense. The uphill ride is tough and started to become very draining on me; but, overall, I’m very proud of myself for competing in this great event,” said Utah native Dave Hilyerd.
Mount Graham is Arizona’s steepest and most difficult ride and many say is one of the most challenging in the United States. The route uphill is nonstop zigging and zagging up the steep incline.
“This bike climb is not for the weak, and the hill will test your will and then some,” said Mary Hoglen. “Climbing almost 6,000 feet in 20 miles is just insane, but I love nothing more than that.”
Due to the difficulty, professionals from throughout the nation regularly train on Mount Graham, including the University of Arizona cycling team.
Results from Sunday’s race were not immediately made available.