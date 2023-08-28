Group of white-winged doves sitting on tree branches

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says doves will be plentiful this hunting season, which starts Friday. 

Dove hunting season is just around the corner, with signs indicating there will be plentiful birds around the state, say Arizona Game and Fish officials.

But for a successful hunt, they stress the importance of scouting ahead of time to find those areas where doves are congregated near food and water sources.

White-winged dove (Zenaida asiatica) visiting a backyard garden

White-winged doves are one of three species hunters will be pursuing starting Friday.
Mourning dove

Mourning doves should still be around when Arizona's second dove hunting season takes place from Nov. 17 through Dec. 31.
Eurasian Collared Dove ( Streptopelia Orientalis)

Eurasian collared doves can be harvested year-round with no bag limit.

Tags

Load comments