Dove hunting season is just around the corner, with signs indicating there will be plentiful birds around the state, say Arizona Game and Fish officials.
But for a successful hunt, they stress the importance of scouting ahead of time to find those areas where doves are congregated near food and water sources.
The 2023 “early” season opens Friday and goes until Sept. 15, with hunting allowed one-half hour before legal sunrise until sunset each day.
The daily bag limit is 15 mourning and white-winged doves, with no more than 10 being white-winged. The possession limit is 45 mourning and white-winged in the aggregate after opening day, only 30 may be white-winged. A fully feathered wing must be left attached to each dove for identification purposes while being transported.
“While the statewide outlook for the dove hunt is generally favorable, we are more cautiously optimistic here,” Mark Hart, public information officer for Arizona Game and Fish, said of the Safford area. “This area sees a lot of doves migrating through, so weather patterns determine if and where the doves hold up for a while.”
He continued: “A relatively dry monsoon season with spotty rains may limit the areas holding doves in southeast Arizona. Pre-hunt scouting will be important to find those areas where doves have found food and water.”
Hart explained that doves will feed first thing in the morning, then typically fly to water. Therefore, they will tend to congregate between water and food sources, or at the water source itself.
“Near agricultural fields (particularly those that produce small-grain crops like wheat, barley, oats and sorghum) are often a good place to hunt for doves,” he said, stressing that landowner permission to hunt should always be sought beforehand.
“We’ve seen lots and lots of doves in the desert all winter and spring, and flights of doves are increasing in number and frequency,” Hart said. “We expect this to be a banner year for dove hunting in Arizona. Get out and harvest your limit while you enjoy challenging wing-shooting and make lots of memories with family and friends.”
Hart added a note of caution that all National Park Service parks and monuments are closed to hunting unless specifically opened in Commission Order.
“We ask sportsmen to pick up all spent shotgun shells, as leaving them on the ground is littering,” Hart said. “We also ask that hunters don't interfere with livestock access to water.”
Hunters should not shoot within one-quarter mile of an occupied structure. Nor should they shoot from, across or into roads or railways. They also should not consume drugs or alcohol while hunting or handling a firearm.
A second dove hunting season is scheduled for Nov. 17-Dec. 31 for mourning doves only.
“White-winged doves should all migrate out of Arizona prior to the late season opener, Hart said. “But there will still be lots of mourning doves around and fewer hunters, so if you don’t get out in the early season, you’ve not missed your chance to harvest a limit or two of mourning doves.”
As for the invasive Eurasian collared doves, they can be harvested year-round with no daily bag limit or possession limit, he said. “And they taste just as great as our native doves.”
All hunters 18 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting license, as well as a migratory bird stamp — both of which can be purchased online at www.azgfd.com/license/, at all Arizona Game and Fish Department offices and at license dealers statewide. A youth combination hunt/fish license (for ages 10 to 17) is only $5 and includes a migratory bird stamp.
All dove hunters should review the “2023-2024 Arizona Dove and Band-tailed Pigeon Regulations,” which are posted at https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/. The regulations have been produced in a format that hunters will find handy in the field. The color brochure is easy to read and features important hunting information, such as season dates, daily bag and possession limits and legal requirements, at a glance.
Dove hunters play an important role in conservation. Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program (WSFR) funds consist of excise taxes collected on the sale of hunting and fishing equipment (including 11 percent on ammunition) that comes back to Arizona for habitat improvements, shooting ranges, boating access and more.
