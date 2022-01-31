Purchase Access

As the regular season draws to an end, Duncan’s basketball teams are continuing to play hard.

Saturday, the boys basketball team lost to Dishchii’bikoh 59-50, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Wednesday, the boys defeated Tombstone 59-38.

Last Tuesday, Duncan clobbered Valley Union 78-20.

Duncan’s boys defeated Fort Thomas 59-41 last Monday.

The boys are 13-4 in non-invitational play and 4-2 in the region heading into the final month of the season.

Saturday, the girls fell to the Dishchii’bikoh Wildcats 44-31.

Wednesday, Duncan defeated Tombstone 27-14.

On Tuesday, the girls defeated Valley Union 27-14.

Monday, the Fort Thomas girls defeated Duncan 57-25.

Duncan’s girls are currently 8-6 this season and 2-3 in region play.

Tuesday, the basketball teams returned to the hardwood as Duncan hosted the Desert Christian Eagles for the final game of the regular season, after the paper went to press.

