Last Tuesday, the Duncan High School basketball teams return to the hardwood as Duncan hosted the Desert Christian Eagles.

It was a hard fought match, but Duncan’s boys lost 63-59 in overtime to the Eagles.

“We do not really have any depth, so every player must play well every game for us,” boys basketball coach Eldon Merrell said.

The girls did not fare much better, as they lost 26-17 to Desert Christian.

After the loss, the Eagles girls finish the regular season at 8-7 overall.

Over the weekend, the Eagles boys participated in the 1A South and Tucson tournament and finished 1-2.

On Feb. 3, the Eagles defeated the Gregory School 50-42.

The Eagles were not too lucky in their next two matches, falling 58-35 to St. David and 49-40 to Dishchii’bikoh to end their season.

The boys finished with a 13-5 record.

On Wednesday, the girls basketball team travels to Rock Point to take on the Cougars in a play-in game.

