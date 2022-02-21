Purchase Access

A few familiar faces from Duncan High School made the 1A South all-region teams as winter sports wrap up.

For the boys basketball team, Conlan Jensen won region Offensive Player of the Year after helping lead the team to a 13-5 overall record.

Benjamin Harris earned first team honors while Brody Waters earned a spot on the second team.

Logan Basteen earned honorable mention for his season.

Next up for Duncan is spring sports.

On Feb. 28, Duncan’s boys tennis team hosts Morenci.

The match is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Duncan’s girls tennis team travels to Morenci on Feb. 28.

Softball has its opener on Wednesday, March 2, when they host the Madison Highland Heat.

Baseball starts off with a home opener against Madison Highland on March 8.

The only meet scheduled so far for Duncan track and field is the Safford Invitational on March 11.

