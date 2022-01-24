Purchase Access

It was a rollercoaster week for Duncan athletics with wins, losses and game cancellations.

On Friday, the Duncan boys lost to St. David 72-52.

Wednesday’s basketball games at the Hayden Lobos was canceled.

“This week has been kind of up and down to be honest,” basketball coach Eldon Merrell said. “On Wednesday, the other team canceled because of COVID-19 but we did came away victorious on Tuesday.”

Last Tuesday, Duncan’s boys defeated San Simon 69-20

“I am currently missing two starters due to an ankle injury and COVID-19 so we have our work cut out for us,” Merrell said. “It will be tough for us since we are not at full strength at the moment.”

After last week, Duncan sits at 10-3 this year in conference play. Duncan is 7-2 in the 1A South, second behind St. David who is 5-0 in the region.

The girls basketball team fell to St. David 48-28 on Friday.

Duncan came through victorious on Tuesday as the Wildkats defeated San Simon 26-22.

Heading into this week, the girls are 6-4 in conference play and 3-4 in the region, behind Cibecue, who is 4-2.

The boys and girls basketball teams have a busy week ahead as they traveled to Fort Thomas on Monday and Valley Union on Tuesday, after the paper went to press.

Duncan hosts the Tombstone Yellow Jackets on Wednesday before traveling to Cibecue on Saturday to face the Wildcats. The girls tipoff against the Yellow Jackets at 5:30, the boys play at 7.

