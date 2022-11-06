EAC advances to regional volleyball championship; three players earn postseason recognition

FROM LEFT: Eastern Arizona College sophomores Kaia Baker and Kaydn Osborne were recently named to the All-ACCAC second team, while All-ACCAC honorable mention selection Olivia Lunt, a freshman, joined them on the NJCAA All-Region I, Division I first team.

Eastern Arizona College's volleyball team defeated Arizona Western College in straight sets Friday to win the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Region I, Division I championship.

It was the fourth meeting this season between the Gila Monsters and the Matadors. After surviving a five-set scrum on the road against the bullfighters on Sept. 21, the Monsters lost two home matches to their conference rivals from Yuma on Oct. 19 and 29 by scores of 3-2 and 3-1, respectively.

