EAC advances to regional volleyball championship; three players earn postseason recognition

FROM LEFT: Eastern Arizona College sophomores Kaia Baker and Kaydn Osborne were recently named to the All-ACCAC second team, while All-ACCAC honorable mention selection Olivia Lunt, a freshman, joined them on the NJCAA All-Region I, Division I first team.
Eastern Arizona College's volleyball team defeated Arizona Western College in straight sets Friday to win the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Region I, Division I championship.
It was the fourth meeting this season between the Gila Monsters and the Matadors. After surviving a five-set scrum on the road against the bullfighters on Sept. 21, the Monsters lost two home matches to their conference rivals from Yuma on Oct. 19 and 29 by scores of 3-2 and 3-1, respectively.
The Gila Monster are scheduled to play next on Tuesday in the Southwest B District Championship. The match will be played at Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas.
In other ACCAC volleyball news, Eastern Arizona College placed two players this year's All-ACCAC second team.
They were sophomores Kaia Baker and Kaydn Osborne.
Over 30 matches this season, Baker, an outside hitter from Porta Westfalica, Germany, has averaged 1.89 kills, 0.10 assists, 0.28 blocks, 0.33 service aces and 2.81 digs per set, to go with a .171 hitting percentage.
Osborne, a setter who hails from Anchorage, Alaska, has posted per-set averages of 0.38 kills, 5.55 assists, 0.02 blocks, 0.58 aces and 2.23 digs, along with a .408 hitting percentage.
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Lunt, from Thatcher, earned honorable mention honors. Over 29 matches, Lunt filled the stat sheet each set to the tune of 2.91 kills, 0.06 assists, 0.37 blocks, 0.15 aces and 0.88 digs. She also posted a .204 hitting percentage.
Baker, Osborne and Lunt were also each named to the NJCAA All-Region I, Division I first team.