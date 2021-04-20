The 19th-seeded Eastern Arizona College's women's basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off 14th-seeded Moberly Area (Mo.) 70-63 in the first round of the NJCAA Women's Basketball National Championships Tuesday.
The Monsters will now take on third-seeded Chipola College on Wednesday at approximately 3 p.m. Arizona time. The tournament is being held in Lubbock, Texas.
Trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, and seven, 48-41, in the third quarter, EAC took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Nyeniea John, 55-54, and eventually led as many as nine, 64-55, with just 3:13 to go.
Nadira Eltayeb led the Monsters in scoring with 20 points. She also hauled down 16 rebounds and had five blocked shots.
Ajae Yoakum scored 19 and had 13 rebounds and Catarina Ferreira added 15 points.
Bagnall is EAC's athletic director.