Skye Miller (1).jpg

Skye Miller

The college basketball season ended more than a month ago, but the awards keep flowing for the Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball team.

That most recent honor was sophomore forward Skye Miller being named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-American Second Team.

EAC sophomore forward Skye Miller (5) attempts a layup on March 22 against North Dakota State College of Science in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship.

