The college basketball season ended more than a month ago, but the awards keep flowing for the Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball team.
That most recent honor was sophomore forward Skye Miller being named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-American Second Team.
The 5-foot-11 forward capped her year off with a stellar 14.5 points per game, leading the way for her team. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and shot the ball from the field at an effective 48.7 percent.
“Coming from Alaska and not really playing last year, it definitely means a lot, getting it and actually being acknowledged for the hard work I put in,” Miller said.
Utah State University is Miller's next stop as she prepares for her junior season at the NCAA Division I level. The All-American will now switch her team colors to navy blue and white and will play under Utah State head women’s basketball coach Kayla Ard.
“I just feel like this year made me ready,” Miller said. “It put me in the position that I had to like lead. I had to be that person that everybody fell to. I couldn’t waver when it came to being under pressure. That definitely helped going into Utah State next year.”
EAC Head Coach Angelica de Paulo praised her departing player, referring to her as a “hooper” as opposed to simply a “basketball player.”
“The stuff that she knows, I didn’t teach her or anything, she already it," de Paulo said. "We can't coach effort and stuff like that. ... She was always there for me every single game.”
Miller’s All-America nod adds to her overall season accolades. Other honors include first team All Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, first team All DI Region I and Region Championship MVP.
De Paulo said the absence of Miller will be felt next year, but she is confident her returners and newcomers will step up to the high expectations this year’s team has built.
In her first year as head coach at EAC, de Paulo and Miller led the Lady Monsters’ to a 29-2 record, including 21-1 in conference play and a perfect 17-0 on their home court. One of their two losses came in the first round of the NJCAA D1 Women’s Basketball tournament, wheh they fell to North Dakota State College of Science, 72-66.
“I’m sweating every single day to replace Skye Miller," de Paulo said. "It’s going to be tough to find a player like her — because she likes to compete. She’s never scared of big moments. But I believe the girls that we have coming back … I think they’re going to be ready for the next challenge. I have to do a very good job recruiting, getting the right pieces here, but I think we’re going to be all right.”